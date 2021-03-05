Koryn Hawthorne Teams Up With Queen Naija For “Speak To Me (Queen Mix)” 

via GospelGoodies.com:

Gospel music’s sweetheart Koryn Hawthorne and R&B music’s Queen Naija have teamed up for a “girl power” rendition of Hawthorne’s hit single, “Speak To Me.”

The “Queen Mix” remix combines their unique sounds to make one powerful vibe fitting for Women’s History Month.

“I was honored to be asked to get on the remix of a gospel song being that my foundation started in the church, but I was also excited about getting on a song that I was a fan of already. I think it’s very important for women to support each other in general whether it be in music or any other industry,” Queen Naija says.

Adding to the collaboration, “Speak To Me” already originally sampled Donnie McClurkin’s song “Speak My Heart.”

Take a listen:

