ABC Newscaster Linsey Davis Shares What Inspired Her New Children’s Book, ‘Stay This Way Forever’ [EXCLUSIVE]

| 03.05.21
Linsey Davis, the first women to anchor a primetime news show on ABC in 18 years, called in today to talk with us about her new children’s book that was inspired by her son. Take a listen up top!

Photos
