Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Willie Jolley showed up with this message today: Sometimes it’s necessary to encounter defeats so you can know who you are and how to rise. And if you cannot change things you don’t like, change your attitude, choose to win and rise!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Happy Women’s History Month!

DON’T MISS…

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: How To Respond With Your Best Ability [VIDEO]

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Stop, Step Back and Think Your Way Through!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Dr. Maya Angelou Story (And Still You Can Rise!) was originally published on getuperica.com