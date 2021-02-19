Hornet’s Nest Council Continues to work and strive during Pandemic

Despite challenges presented by Covid-19 pandemic, the local Girl Scouts Hornets Nest Council have forged ahead with its work training young ladies to be responsible leaders in our communities, savvy entrepreneurs and marketers – all the while providing delectable snacks to its customer base; doing great charity work locally and giving its troop members an opportunity to have fun. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Troop Leader, Melinda Henry and her daughter Mycah Henry about their mother and daughter team and impact the Girl Scouts Hornet’s Nest Council continues to have in Charlotte and surrounding communities.
