Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments After Touting Racist Speech, Conspiracy Theories

Newly elected Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. The resolution passed 230-199, with 11 Republicans voting with Democrats, The Washington Post reports.

Greene was assigned to serve on the on the Education and Labor Committee, as well as the Budget Committee.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "These were words of the past and these things do not represent me." https://t.co/Dp9xBIepKk pic.twitter.com/pRfrPKRTGd — The Hill (@thehill) February 4, 2021

The decision comes after a contentious week in Congress where Greene’s past commentary, which included racist and conspiracy theory based arguments, were called into question. Greene has refused to apologize or recant any of her remarks, which were made before she was elected in 2020.

In one of her statements she compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK, supported QAnon based theories, and backed statements advocating for the murder of prominent Democrats. In addition she also supported claims that argued the Parkland and Sandy Hood shootings were staged.

Because of Parkland commentary, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Ted Deutch, whose district covers Parkland, voiced they would introduce a resolution to strip Greene from her assignments.

Greene was also recently accused of violent behavior by fellow freshman congresswoman Cori Bush.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” Bush tweeted on Jan. 29.

Bush, along with other Democratic congressional members believes Greene is one of the GOP lawmakers who helped incite the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety. I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

In response to the resolution concerning Greene, GOP lawmakers staged an offensive targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar over what they deemed as similar offenses

The move to remove congress members from their committees is seen as unprecedented by Republican members who argue the process to remove House members from committee assignments is usually reserved from individuals facing criminal investigations or sided against their party in a harmful way.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was given an ultimatum on Wednesday detailing that House members would move forward with a vote if she was not immediately removed. After mass scrutiny over his indecision to act, McCarthy released a statement condemning Greene’s commentary, but voiced he did not intend to unseat her.

The last time McCarthy made the decision was in 2019, when former congressman Steve King of Iowa was stripped of his posts after pondering why the term “white supremacist” would be considered offensive language. King’s comment came after years worth of racist statements and actions.

