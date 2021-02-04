CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Former Browns Coach Marty Schottenheimer Moved To Hospice Facility

Charlotte BHM Sponsors
Cleveland Browns Marty Schottenheimer

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

The family of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer have released a statement confirming he was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love, and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other … one play at a time.”

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

Schottenheimer is listed in stable condition.

Former Browns Coach Marty Schottenheimer Moved To Hospice Facility  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Black Women On Roe v. Wade: ‘Now’s The…
 1 week ago
01.26.21
Photos
Close