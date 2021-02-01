CLOSE
Dustin Diamond Dead At 44

Dustin Diamond On "Extra"

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit show “Saved by the Bell,” has died after a battle with Stage 4 Lung Cancer.

A rep for Dustin confirmed the news with TMZ Monday morning.

From TMZ:

His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care. His dad was by his side when he passed away. Dustin’s death comes just a couple weeks after completing his first round of chemo after he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma … which is commonly referred to as lung cancer. We were told the cancer started somewhere in Dustin’s body and metastasized in his lungs.

Diamond was initially hospitalized in January after feeling pain all over his body.

‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer

“Saved By The Bell” Reboot Taps Lil Yachty For New Theme Song

As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

