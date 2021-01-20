CLOSE
Homepage Lead
HomeHomepage Lead

Michelle Williams Claps Back At Man Telling Her She Needs To Have Kids

For some reason, in the year of our Lord 2021, men are still telling women what to do with their bodies. And I’m not just talking about politicians—although they have a lot of nerve as well.

Recently, a man just scrolling on Instagram felt the need to tell Michelle Williams, gospel singer, former Destiny’s Child member, and author of an upcoming book on depression, that she needed to have children.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

While Williams, like most celebrities, has become a pro at ignoring foolishness from their followers and lurkers alike, Williams took the time to respond to this man and hopefully he and others like him will learn something from this.

See how the exchange went down below.

Follower: Michelle I love you but you need some children…u r 2 bored…

Michelle: You’re an idiot!!!! [Several crying laughing emojis]

Follower: woooooooow that was uncalled for thank you.

Michelle: No, what’s uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children. What if that woman CAN’T have children?? What if that woman DOESN’T WANT children. WATCH YOUR MOUTH and FINGERS…. Don’t you ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. I would have ignored by too many people need to stay out of a woman’s uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed.

Thankfully, this little conversation ended much nicer than most of the online dialogue we see.

Follower: my apologies Ms. Williams. I will never forget that…

You can see how it all went down in the screenshot captured by The Jasmine Brand below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Sign up for our newsletter:

Happy Birthday, Michelle Williams! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Style Game

9 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Michelle Williams! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Style Game

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Michelle Williams! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Style Game

Happy Birthday, Michelle Williams! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Style Game

Don’t sleep on Michelle Williams, okay? This woman is a force to be reckoned with. Over the years, she let us into her personal life a bit more via her reality TV show, Chad Loves Michelle. Although the show wasn’t renewed, and she separated from her fiancé Chad Johnson, her spirit remained open. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Michelle Williams put herself out there by discussing her battle with depression. Her willingness to expose that part of her life is an inspiration to Black women everywhere. With so many women suffering in silence, it was freeing to see someone talk about their struggles and what they’re doing to overcome it. Not only is Michelle Williams a member of one of the most popular girl groups of our time, she is also a fashion maven. This woman literally slays every appearance she makes. In the past, she would team up with her friend and stylist J. Bolin. I have yet to see a disappointing look from the both of them. Together they go for bold prints, bright colors, and fun textures. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Michelle Williams’ fashion choices give me Leo vibes. She deserves that spotlight and she’s going to dress her behind off to get it. In honor of her 41st birthday (7/23), we’re counting down 10 times she killed the style game.

Michelle Williams Claps Back At Man Telling Her She Needs To Have Kids  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.21
Now That The Stimulus Package Is Agreed On,…
 1 month ago
12.21.20
Photos
Close