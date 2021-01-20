CLOSE
Watch Inauguration Day Live: Swearing In Ceremony, Virtual Parade And More Streamed Online

Three key events from Inauguration Day will be streamed on NewsOne’s Facebook page.

The historic election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is culminating in their inaugurations on Wednesday morning, marking the beginning of a new era and the decided end to another.

The inauguration is being streamed live online beginning at 10 a.m. ET, after which both President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. After they take their oaths of office, then-President Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, build back better and unify and heal the nation.

After that, Biden, Harris and their respective spouses will take part in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military in a long-standing military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

Later in the day, they will also partici[ate in the virtual “Parade Across America,” which is substituting for the traditional march down Pennsylvania Avenue that can’t be held this year because of coronavirus pandemic social distancing guidelines. The Howard University drumline will escort Biden and Harris to the White House. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Finally, the historic day will be capped by the “Celebrating America” primetime special that will be hosted by acting legend Tom Hanks. The 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrities will join in the festivities, including Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

That evening event begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

[caption id="attachment_4080132" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JIM WATSON / Getty[/caption] Joe Biden's presidential inauguration has literally been a long time coming. The career politician first ran for president back in 1988 and now, more than three decades later, he's finally set to take the oath of office he's long been eyeing. Conversely, the rise of Kamala Devi Harris from California district attorney to the U.S. Senate to becoming the first Black vice president has been nothing short of impressive, which is to say nothing of how swift it's all been. From the outset of Harris' rise through the Democratic Party's ranks, she's been compared to Barack Obama, and it's not just because of their shared skin color or mixed ethnic heritage. Former “Today” show host Matt Lauer was just one of the many people who dubbed Harris “the female Obama” more than a decade ago, a comparison that she humbly accepted at the time. “There are many similar aspects between my and the President’s life," Harris said at the time. "I’m just trying to be attorney general.” Her inaugural term as California AG did not come without controversy, however. Harris was firmly behind a statewide anti-truancy law that allowed California officials to prosecute parents when their kids don’t show up to school. Harris smartly tied crime rates with dropout rates, but the solutions were alarmingly punitive. Championing that policy has dogged her throughout her career. She would later say she regretted the law. Still, in 2014, Harris' name was mentioned as a possible U.S. Attorney General replacement after Eric Holder resigned, the first hint that her brilliance would carry her well beyond California. Two years later, Harris was considered for a potential vice presidential running mate after Hillary Clinton won the Democratic presidential nomination. There was also speculation that she was being considered as a Supreme Court nominee following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. But Harris was firmly ensconced in her own political campaign and ultimately became the second Black woman to ever be elected to the U.S. Senate. Harris’ political career began more than 30 years ago when she was elected as the Deputy District Attorney of Alameda County, California, from 1990 to 1998. She is also the first Black and Indian woman to be attorney general in California. Notably, she was endorsed by then-Vice President Biden. “Growing up, I watched my parents marching, shouting and fighting for justice,” Harris told HelloBeautiful in 2016. “Their participation in the civil rights movement inspired me to pursue a career as a prosecutor, speaking up for and defending the voiceless and vulnerable: children, victims of crimes, seniors and immigrants.” She added: “In my work as California’s Attorney General, I’ve continued that commitment to equality and social justice, rejecting false choices and embracing real solutions that strengthen our communities and improve public safety.” Keep reading to revisit some of the memorable moments from her illustrious political career that, by some estimations, still has an upward trajectory.

