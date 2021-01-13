Are You Surprised? Roland Martin Says Republicans Don’t Care About “Broke White People” Either [WATCH]

Earlier this month, Roland Martin joined us to talk about the importance of voting and the role local politicians play in the grand scheme of things that affect national leadership and policies.

Martin makes it clear: “Some of the brokest people in America keep voting for Republicans” and Republicans don’t care about “broke white people” either. Watch this:

