They say the holidays are the season of love and such was so for GRIFF and family!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell co-host got married over the holidays to his love, Leunika. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, their families couldn’t be there, but they were there in spirit with little gifts they left GRIFF and Leunika on their wedding day.

Proverbs 18:22 says “He that findeth a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from The Lord.” Well done and congrats, GRIFF!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Co-Host GRIFF Gets Married! [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: