Praise 100.9 Motown Christmas Weekend

IT’S A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS WINNING WEEKEND COURTESY OF EVVIE MCKINNEY AND MOTOWN RECORDS…WE’RE GIVING AWAY A 43 INCH TV AS A LAST MINUTE CHRISTMAS GIFT…

TEXT THE WORD “GIFT” TO 60796 AND GET QUALIFIED TO WIN A 43 INCH HD TV…THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED MONDAY DECEMBER 21ST . TEXT THE WORD “GIFT” RIGHT NOW TO 60796 AND GET QUALIFIED TO WIN A 43 INCH HD TV COURTESY OF EVVIE MCKINNEY, MOTOWN RECORDS AND YOUR INSPIRATION STATION PRAISE 100.9 FM. AND, ENJOY LISTENING TO CHRISTMAS MUSIC THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND FROM SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE MOTOWN ARTISTS

TEXT THE WORD “GIFT” TO 60796

CONTEST RULES

Also On Praise 100.9: