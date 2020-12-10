CLOSE
Dr Fauci Wants You To Know A Sista Developed The COVID Vaccine

Who would have thought the person who spearheaded the development of the COVID-19 vaccine that we all have been debating back and forth about, was a black woman?!

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a National Urban League event Tuesday that covered racism in medical research. Dr. Fauci was pumped to let it be known that a Black scientist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is making history with the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“So, the first thing you might want to say to my African American brothers and sisters is that the vaccine that you’re going to be taking was developed by an African American woman. And that is just a fact.”

Watch more of Fauci’s remarks at the event, below.

