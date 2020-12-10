‘Tiny’ Lister, Who Played Deebo In ‘Friday,’ Dies At 62

UPDATED: 11:00 p.m. ET —
Thomas “Tiny” Lister Jr., the giant, musclebound actor who rose to fame through his portrayal of neighborhood bully Deebo in the cult classic movie “Friday,” has died. He was 62 years old.
TMZ reported the news of Lister’s death first.
RIP to the LEGEND #tinylister aka #DEEBO pic.twitter.com/IgF2NhESrM
— @Sp0okByTheDoor 👨🏾💻 (@Sp0okByTheDoor) December 11, 2020
Lister, known equally for both his famous grimace as well as his infectious smile, was reportedly found dead Thursday in his apartment in Marina Del Rey, California. After friends and family couldn’t reach him, they requested authorities perform a wellness check at his home.
There was no cause of death immediately reported, but police said they believe he could have died naturally.
Condolences were pouring in across social media expressing sorrow at the unexpected loss of an iconic figure to so many people who grew up watching Lister on the big and small screens.
Ice Cube, the mastermind behind the 1995 movie, tweeted Thursday night that he missed Lister already.
“RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister,” Cube tweeted. “America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”
RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020
According to his official bio on IMDB.com, Lister was born June 24, 1958, and grew up in Compton, California. Aside from “Tiny,” his other nicknames were Zeus and The Human Wrecking Machine.
A quote attributed to him underscored the born again Christian’s devotion to his faith: “What’s so cool about God and our government is that you can make a mistake, and they will forgive you if you just a good person and doing right.”
RIP Tiny Lister, aka Deebo, aka Zeus, aka President Lindberg, aka Winston the bail bondsman. One of the greatest movie villains of all time. Without saying a word, his scowl and sneer sent everyone into hiding. No one ever ever looked more terrifying in a Pendleton. What a legend pic.twitter.com/O9EbQHki5k
— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 11, 2020
IMDB lists him as having 220 credits as an actor dating back to 1984 when he played a football player on the sitcom, “Webster.” He apparently had nearly a dozen projects that were either completed, in post-production or currently being filmed at the time of his death.
Some of the noteworthy films he appeared in include “The Fifth Element,” “The Dark Knight” and “No Holds Barred,” the latter of which starred pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in 1989.
“No Holds Barred” led to Lister’s brief career in pro wrestling that saw him reprise his character Zeus from the movie.
He also appeared in multiple music videos, perhaps most famously portraying a bodyguard for Eddie Murphy’s character in Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” in 1992.
Lister’s final social media post from Tuesday paid tribute to a professional football player who was named for his legendary character in “Friday” as well as Ice Cube.
“I see You @19problemz. Deebo Samuels Baddest In the Game,” Lister captioned a video showing Tyshun Raequan “Deebo” Samuel, a pro football player with the san Francisco 49ers. “S/o to Deebo Samuels @19problemz @icecube @bigtinydebo.”
Aside from his muscular physique, one of Lister’s other recognizable traits was what appeared to be his lazy right eye. He explained in an interview with Grantland in 2014 that he was actually blind in that eye and that he overexaggerated his cross-eyed appearance for his acting roles that often involved playing brutes.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound mammoth was a much more killed of an actor that folks gave him credit for, Eric Roberts, a fellow actor who appeared alongside Lister in four movies, said.
“He can go from that innocent look to absolute danger in a blink of an eye,” Roberts said. “When he looks angry, you feel anger.”
Lister is survived by his wife, Felicia Forbes, whom he married in 2003, and their son.
Lister’s death came just days after that of another cult favorite actress, Natalie Desselle-Reid. She died Monday at the age of 52 following a battle with colon cancer. Desselle-Reid helped popularize the term B.A.P.S (Black American Princesses) in a movie of the same name starring alongside Halle Berry in 1997.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
1. Tommy "Tiny" ListerSource:Getty 1 of 84
2. Natalie Desselle-Reid, 53Source:Getty 2 of 84
3. Bruce Boynton, 83
3 of 84
We mourn the loss of Alabama attorney Bruce Boynton, who secured his place in history as a staunch advocate for civil rights.— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) November 24, 2020
Boynton and @NAACP_LDF founder, Thurgood Marshall's work challenged segregation laws and spurred the “Freedom Rides” movement. https://t.co/PBW7WpRvzt
4. David Dinkins, 93Source:Getty 4 of 84
5. Bobby Brown Jr., 28
5 of 84
I’m heartbroken on this one. 💔— Natalie Y. B. (@i_Am_Natalie_B) November 19, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences to Bobby Brown & family. Let’s pray for his strength because we all know he needs it at this time.
Bobby Brown Jr. had a special gift. Rest well and in paradise 🙏🏾🎶🌹 #BobbyBrownJr #RestInPeaceBobbyBrownJr pic.twitter.com/hKKNon56kt
6. Ben Watkins, "Masterchef Junior" contestant, 14
6 of 84
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Ben Watkins, a beloved member of the MasterChef Junior family. Ben overcame so much in his life with a remarkably positive attitude. pic.twitter.com/85bEehXlgM— MasterChef Junior (@MasterChefJrFOX) November 18, 2020
7. Drew Days III, pioneering legal scholar, 797 of 84
8. Lucille Bridges, mother of activist Ruby Bridges, 86
8 of 84
Today we mourn the loss of one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement in New Orleans with the passing of Lucille Bridges — mother of five, including Ruby Bridges, who as a first-grader in 1960 was one of six black children to integrate the all-white William Frantz School. pic.twitter.com/AMvcxsWbJu— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 11, 2020
9. Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor who advised TrumpSource:Getty 9 of 84
10. Johnny Nash, chart-topping singer, 80
10 of 84
In 1972 Johnny Nash had this million seller that became a classic that would be know by many generations to follow. A Texas native, Nash met Bob Marley in the 60s and he became one of the early non-Jamaican singers to do Reggae music. RIP pic.twitter.com/j5qRKTegoU— Ed Gordon (@EdLGordon) October 7, 2020
11. Gale Sayers, former Chicago Bears star and football legend, 77Source:Getty 11 of 84
12. Pamela Hutchinson, singer, 61Source:Getty 12 of 84
13. Steve Carter, playwright, 90
13 of 84
DG mourns the loss of longtime member Steve Carter, who joined the Guild in 1978. An advocate, teacher, and leading writer of the Negro Ensemble Company, he was the first playwright in residence @victorygardens. May he rest in power. https://t.co/czQ27UtSYA pic.twitter.com/wXv8ivDEhL— Dramatists Guild (@dramatistsguild) September 18, 2020
14. Roy Hammond, singer, 81
14 of 84
R.I.P. Roy Charles HAMMOND (1939-2020), better known as Roy C, American southern soul singer, songwriter and record executive.— In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) September 17, 2020
He was best known for his 1965 hit, "Shotgun Wedding" and for his 1973 single "Impeach the President", later sampled by many hip-hop artists. pic.twitter.com/toKsZPRcSx
15. Toots Hibbert, reggae singer, 77Source:Getty 15 of 84
16. Lou Brock, baseball legend, 81
16 of 84
- 6x All-Star— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 6, 2020
- 2x World Series champion
- 3,023 career hits
- 938 career stolen bases
- 1985 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee
A baseball legend.
RIP Lou Brock pic.twitter.com/T3p93FJ998
17. Sylvester Francis, cultural historian, 73Source:YouTube/Mike Yearling 17 of 84
18. James S. Jackson, psychologist
18 of 84
It is with great sadness that I announce that James S. Jackson has passed. He was the Founder of the Program for Research on Black Americans. He was a mentor to numerous junior scholars who have become Deans, Department Chairs, Endowed Professors, and leaders in their fields. pic.twitter.com/sZmzAoCvlh— PRBA (@PRBA_ISR) September 2, 2020
19. John Thompson, basketball coaching legend, 78Source:Getty 19 of 84
20. Chadwick Boseman, actor, 43Source:WENN 20 of 84
21. Chi Chi DeVayne, reality TV star, 34Source:Getty 21 of 84
22. Bob Ryland, first Black tennis pro, 100
22 of 84
Bob Ryland has passed away at the age of 100— Nicholas DiNubile MD (@drnickUSA) August 4, 2020
He was the 1st African American man to play professional #tennis, helping pave the way for other legends of the game. His strength, resilience & passion for tennis was outdone only by the love he showed for others. via @USPTA_Tennis pic.twitter.com/tBhEEhihCa
23. James "Kamala the Ugandan" Harris, former pro wrestler, 7023 of 84
24. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, 74
24 of 84
Herman Cain has passed away at age 74 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.https://t.co/DPXjCGEKSd— NewsOne (@newsone) July 30, 2020
25. Stanley Robinson, former college basketball star, 32
25 of 84
The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time 🙏— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020
Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK
26. John Lewis, civil rights icon and longtime Congressman, 80Source:Getty 26 of 84
27. Rev. C.T. Vivian, civil rights pioneer associated with Martin Luther King, 95Source:Getty 27 of 84
28. Jas 'JasFly' Waters, TV writer, 39
28 of 84
The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of— ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020
29. Wes Unseld, NBA Hall of Famer, 74Source:Getty 29 of 84
30. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler, 91
30 of 84
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— ShawnYancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
31. Shad Gaspard, pro wrestler, 39Source:Getty 31 of 84
32. Gregory Tyree Boyce, actor, 30Source:Getty 32 of 84
33. Bob Watson, former MLB star and manager, 74Source:Getty 33 of 84
34. Fred L. Davis, civil rights activist and Memphis official, 86
34 of 84
We mourn the passing of former Councilman Fred L. Davis. His legacy is marked by his contributions to Memphis civil rights movements as he remains to be a pillar of justice for our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/M5TwP7r3vh— mem_council (@MEM_Council) May 12, 2020
35. Ty, Nigerian rapper in the UK, 47
35 of 84
The Igbo Conference team is sad to announce the death of TY Chijioke (Ben Chijioke), the Nigerian UK Rapper . He had been battling with COVID-19 and it was thought that he’d overcome the worst having emerged from intensive care last month. Sadly, the virus claimed his life. RIP pic.twitter.com/YMRksXq9lY— Ejiofor Michaels (@EjioforMichaels) May 8, 2020
36. Jimmy Glenn, boxing trainer, 89Source:Getty 36 of 84
37. Heyward Dotson, Columbia University basketball legend, 71
37 of 84
Saddened to learn of the passing of an all-time #ColumbiaMBB great, Heyward Dotson '70CC last week. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. #RoarLionRoar— Columbia Basketball (@CULionsMBB) May 4, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/B1kbIkaxPe pic.twitter.com/nHjrZ4EKOJ
38. Betty Wright, singer, 66Source:Getty 38 of 84
39. Little Richard, rock n' roll pioneer, 87Source:Getty 39 of 84
40. Andre Harrell, hip-hop executive, 59Source:Getty 40 of 84
41. Bob Andy, reggae singer, 75Source:Getty 41 of 84
42. Tony Allen, legendary African drummer, 79Source:Getty 42 of 84
43. Al Edwards, former Texas State Rep. and Juneteenth champion, 83
43 of 84
Today, we mourn the loss of Al Edwards, a trailblazer who spent his career uplifting Black voices. He was the driving force behind making Juneteenth a state holiday. His countless contributions to our state, and to our Democratic movement, will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/5TB7n40ziG— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) April 29, 2020
44. Stezo, rapper and pioneering hip-hop dancer, 51
44 of 84
Rest In Peace Stezo #stezo #crazynoise pic.twitter.com/OmEMIEgquL— Underground P.A. (@UndergroundPA) April 30, 2020
45. Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross, reality TV star, 3445 of 84
46. Mike Huckaby, techno and house music pioneer and DJ, 54
46 of 84
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
47. Don "Campbellock" Campbell, creator of locking dance style, 6947 of 84
48. Cheryl A. Wall, literary scholar, 71
48 of 84
In memoriam Cheryl A. Wall (1948-2020). pic.twitter.com/tMk97aPR8y— AC Fick (@acfick72) April 22, 2020
49. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
49 of 84
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
50. Grace F. Edwards, author, 87
50 of 84
We are sad to announce Ms. Grace F. Edwards, long-time Director and Secretary Emeritus of the Harlem Writers Guild passed away on Feb. 28th, 2020 from natural causes. Plans for a memorial service have been delayed amid the pandemic.@harlemwritershttps://t.co/715hR93MyO— Eartha Watts Hicks publisher of Earthatone Books (@Earthatone) April 13, 2020
51. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub, 83
51 of 84
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
52. Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, 36Source:Getty 52 of 84
53. Chynna Marie Rogers, model turned rapper, 25
53 of 84
Rapper Chynna Rogers has passed away of an apparent overdose at the age of 25. We send our deepest condolences to her family and those affected by her passing. RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nJ3FfVlkTv— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 9, 2020
54. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
54 of 84
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
55. Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise, 85Source:Getty 55 of 84
56. Bobby Mitchell, NFL player, 84
56 of 84
Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020
57. Bill Withers, singer, 81Source:Getty 57 of 84
58. Ellis Marsalis Jr., legendary jazz pianist, 85Source:Getty 58 of 84
59. Wallace Roney, jazz trumpeter, 59Source:Getty 59 of 84
60. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, civil right pioneer, 99Source:Getty 60 of 84
61. Emma Cooper-Harris, first African American Mayor of Anguilla, Mississippi
61 of 84
I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Emma Cooper-Harris. A community organizer at heart, Emma was a civil rights icon in Mississippi. Among her many roles, Emma was the first African American Mayor of Anguilla from 2001 until 2005. pic.twitter.com/VI8sa8lOHA— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) March 28, 2020
62. Fred "Curly" Neal, Harlem Globetrotters legend, 77Source:Getty 62 of 84
63. Rev. Darius L. Swann, civil rights activist, 95
63 of 84
The Rev. Darius L. Swann has died. He and his wife were lead plaintiffs in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, the 1971 Supreme Court case that upheld busing as a tool for desegregating schools.— April D. Bethea (@AprilBethea) March 24, 2020
Obituary via @harrisondsmith https://t.co/CQHtRyMmlq
64. Airickca Gordon-Taylor, civil rights activist and Emmett Till's relative, 50
64 of 84
This clip will show you the giant heart of Airickca Gordon-Taylor (cousin of Emmett Till). Wherever other families lost loved ones to police violence, she came to support. This is April 4, 2018 in support of family of #JustusHowell, shot in back same day as Walter Scott RIPAGT pic.twitter.com/ltGyKMohmC— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) March 22, 2020
65. Manu Dibango, saxophonist, 86Source:Getty 65 of 84
66. Barbara C. Harris, Episcopal Bishop, 89Source:Getty 66 of 84
67. Roger Mayweather, boxing champion and trainer, 58Source:Getty 67 of 84
68. Josie Harris, former longtime girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, 40
68 of 84
Josie Harris, who was Mayweather’s longtime girlfriend, died Monday night, according to TMZ, which reported that the 40-year-old woman was found in her car at her home in the town of Valencia.https://t.co/kbLoHZTLOl— NewsOne (@newsone) March 11, 2020
69. Barbara Neely, author, 78
69 of 84
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Barbara Neely passed away earlier this week. She was recently named the 2020 Grandmaster by the Mystery Writers of America & is best known as author of the groundbreaking Blanche White mystery series, which we are honored to publish. pic.twitter.com/tqwQkcYUbR— Brash Books (@BrashBooks) March 8, 2020
70. Danny Tidwell, dancer, 35
70 of 84
71. Sam "The Man" Burns, DC house music DJ, diesSource:facebook 71 of 84
72. McCoy Tyner, legendary jazz pianist, 81Source:Getty 72 of 84
73. Katherine Johnson, 101
73 of 84
Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020
74. B. Smith, 70
74 of 84
B. Smith, famed restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, has died at age 70 after battling Alzheimer's disease. https://t.co/4Vz54NesOD— NewsOne (@newsone) February 23, 2020
75. Pop Smoke, 20Source:Getty 75 of 84
76. Ja'Net DuBois, 74Source:Getty 76 of 84
77. Esther Scott, 66Source:Getty 77 of 84
78. Isadora Perkins-Boyd, 'Super-Centenarian,' 11178 of 84
79. Nathaniel Jones, former federal judge, 93
79 of 84
A statement from Mayor John Cranley on the passing of former federal judge and civil rights leader Nathaniel Jones (photo credit: Cincinnati Enquirer) pic.twitter.com/bo2mOmRthK— City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) January 26, 2020
80. Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, 41Source:Getty 80 of 84
81. Jimmy Heath jazz saxophonist, 93Source:Getty 81 of 84
82. Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana JeffersonSource:S. Lee Merritt 82 of 84
83. Roscoe Vance, journalist, 71
83 of 84
The Sports Task Force on the passing of Roscoe Nance, a sports journalism legend: pic.twitter.com/E1Pp8FybTM— NABJSports (@NABJSports) January 10, 2020
84. Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, 30Source:Getty 84 of 84
