Why Biden Picking Lloyd Austin For Secretary Of Defense Has Become So Controversial

The retired 4-star Army general would be the first Black Secretary of Defense.

US-politics-BIDEN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

UPDATED: 2:10 p.m. ET —

The man who could become the first Black person to lead the Department of Defense is at the center of a brewing inter-Party controversy as a growing number of Senate Democrats have signaled their opposition to his nomination.

Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin was designated by Joe Biden for the lofty and powerful cabinet position and the president-elect has defended his decision. But there is a law for secretaries of defense to have established civilian status for at least seven years. Austin, 67, who had an illustrious career in the Army for more than 40 years, has been retired for fewer than five years.

The only way to circumvent that rule is for Congress to grant a waiver, something that Democrats were highly resentful of when Donald Trump‘s Defense nominee Gen. James Mattis was given one and ultimately confirmed to the cabinet position. Granting a waiver to Austin would be seen as hypocrisy and could be used as political capital against them by Republicans, Democrats fear.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of the leading Senate Democrats who seem to have already made their minds up about Austin.

“I opposed a waiver for Gen. Mattis, and I will oppose a waiver for Gen. Austin,” Warren said Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t think we ought to be doing these waivers.”

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, both Democrats, have also expressed similar sentiments.

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, suggested Biden designate another nominee instead of Austin.

“I think the preference would be for someone who is not recently retired,” he said.

The resistance from Democrats signals additional opposition for at least one of Biden’s cabinet picks that was originally anticipated to only come from Republicans.

Biden laid out a compelling argument in an op-ed for the Atlantic for why Austin should be an exception to the rule. He lauded Austin’s use of “diplomacy” instead of destruction in being the primary architect for both the U.S. military’s drawdown in Iraq as well as designing and executing “the campaign that ultimately beat back ISIS, helping to build a coalition of partners and allies from more than 70 countries who worked together to overcome a common enemy.”

Biden called Austin “the person we need in this moment” and said Congress should grant him a waiver just like it did with Mattis.

“Given the immense and urgent threats and challenges our nation faces, he should be confirmed swiftly,” Biden wrote.

Biden repeated those calls when introducing Austin as his Defense secretary-designate during a press conference touting his national security team.

Austin credited previous pioneering Black military members for his nomination, including the Buffalo Soldiers, the Tuskegee Airmen, Gen. Colin Powell and Henry O. Flipper, the first African American to graduate from West Point. Austin and Flipper are both from Thomasville, Georgia.

Austin also addressed the elephant in the room.

Speaking about the “important distinction” between “General Austin” and “Lloyd Austin” the retired civilian, Austin tried to allay concerns about having any conflict of interest while serving as secretary of defense.

“I come to this new role as a civilian leader,” he said. “With military experience, to be sure, but also with a deep appreciation for maintaining civilian control of the defense department.”

He said he would surround himself with career civil servants and ensure there is “meaningful civilian oversight.”

The controversy comes as Biden has vowed to have a presidential cabinet that “looks like America.” He’s been making good on that promise, too, what with multiple Black, brown people as well as women being selected for key roles within his administration.

Many of those people already tapped to be a part of the Biden-Harris administration will be the first Black people to serve in those roles. Biden ran down the list of historical firsts during which Austin broke racial barriers in case anyone forgot.

“He was the first African American general officer to lead an Army corps in combat and the first African American to command an entire theater of war; if confirmed, he will be the first African American to helm the Defense Department—another milestone in a barrier-breaking career dedicated to keeping the American people secure,” Biden reminded.

With former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson announcing he will not be in Biden’s administration, this hardline posturing from Congress — especially Democrats — could effectively prevent the nation from having its first Black secretary of defense.

Considering the nationwide racial reckoning happening that has already led to widespread change — not to mention all the Black voters who secured Biden election victory for Democrats — it would seem that granting Austin a waiver to be nominated for Secretary of Defense should rank relatively low on Congress’ totem pole of priorities as the country works to confront a pandemic that has upended the U.S. economy and had a devastating rippling effect on the Black American community Austin represents.

UPDATED: 5:20 p.m. ET, Dec. 8 -- Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge has been picked to be the next U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, according to a new report. The highly influential former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was rumored to be angling to lead the Department of Agriculture, but President-Elect Joe Biden signaled he'd prefer her at HUD. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the federal housing agency. https://twitter.com/tylerpager/status/1336433973946437632?s=20 On Monday, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin was selected by Biden to lead the Department of Defense, Politico reported Monday night. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black secretary of defense. Axios reported last month that Austin was a longshot candidate. Austin made the cut amid Biden getting pressure from Black and Latino leaders for him to name more minorities to his cabinet. It was unclear if that compelled Biden to act. However, according to Politico, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson -- another Black man -- was seen as a risky pick because of his record as part of President Barack Obama's administration. Scroll down to find more information about Austin. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first and only Black candidate in his cabinet. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. Thomas-Greenfield joins the following cabinet nominees: Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines; Director of National Intelligence; Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary; and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. There's a multitude of positions yet to be named. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of e1xecutive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet for his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

Why Biden Picking Lloyd Austin For Secretary Of Defense Has Become So Controversial  was originally published on newsone.com

