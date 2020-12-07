Get Up Erica
EXCLUSIVE: President Barack Obama Discusses How God’s Plan Has Prevailed In His Life [VIDEO]

Blessed and highly favored, former President Barack Obama called in to Get Up Mornings to discuss his new book, A Promised Land. In the interview below, Obama discusses what separates this book from his others and the impact he hopes it leaves on families across America. 

In between discussing key parts of his book, Obama also talked about different ways God has blessed him, his wife Michelle Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. Press play below! 

