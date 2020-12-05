CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is A Racial And Social Justice Issue

The MORE Act passed in the House on Friday, the first of many steps to reverse and rectify the extensive damage done by prohibition largely affecting Black and brown communities.

Signaling what could be a result of a surge of progressive legislators in Congress, the House passed the most sweeping bill aimed at decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level by removing cannabis from the federal Controlled Substances Act on Friday.

Advocates of the measure worked for years behind the scenes with congressional leaders to present the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment & Expungement (MORE) Act, legislation that not only de-schedules cannabis, but creates a pathway to erase nonviolent federal marijuana convictions. The bill will travel to the Senate, where its future is uncertain. However, a runoff race in Georgia could turn the tide.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Jerry Nadler in the House and Sen. Kamala Harris in the Senate.

Arrests and convictions for the selling and usage of marijuana largely affects Black communities and communities of color jailed and disenfranchised disproportionately. A 2020 study by the ACLU concluded “Black people are 3.64 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession, notwithstanding comparable usage rates.”

“The MORE Act is right now the most sweeping marijuana justice bill in Congress, to ever be considered by Congress, said Queen Adesuyi, policy Manager for the Office of National Affairs at the Drug Policy Alliance. “And it builds on the Marijuana Justice Act and includes way more provisions around equity, around eliminating collateral consequences for convictions and really taking steps to repair the harm of criminalization of marijuana.”

The bill features a series of reformative provisions including a tax proposal of five percent on marijuana products to establish grant programs toward record expungement processes, employment programs, reentry guidance, youth resources, and establishing licensing programs in states and local governments that impact the most disadvantaged communities affected by marijuana criminalization.

It would also prevent the denial of social services resources for those with marijuana convictions, allow those prosecuted an opportunity for record expungement and would protect immigrants at risk of deportation or citizenship denial over a marijuana infraction.

“It’s not about the plant it’s really about how the policies have impacted individuals and families and communities that have really gotten us to the place where we’re finally seeing you know this historic vote where a chamber of Congress is voting to end marijuana criminalization on the federal level,” Adesuyi said.

Nationally, marijuana prohibition falls under the archaic mentality of respectability politics fueled by Nixon’s “war on drugs,” which targeted Black communities. Public sentiment for the legalization of marijuana is at an all time high. Sixty-eight percent of American voters are in support, while across the country, thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia allow medical marijuana use, while 11 states allow legal access to marijuana for adults.

222 Democrats voted in favor of passing the MORE Act, while six were against it. Five Republicans voted in favor and 158 voted against passing it.

“People support this across the aisle. What brings people to table may differ. For some people they care about this issue because they care about veterans being able to get access to medical marijuana through the VA [Veterans Affairs],” Adesuyi continued. “Some people they care about additional and robust research in the ways that marijuana is actually, has medical benefits. And then for other people, again the criminal justice pieces. And for some people, [it’s] state’s rights.”

Adesuyi admits there were some tough compromise developments between advocates who want progressive reform and legislators who moved to appease more moderate colleagues.

“The version that we worked to introduce is not the exact version that is being voted on entirely. There are provisions that have been added last minute that we don’t necessarily approve of. but overall we’re looking at this bill as a huge monumental and historic moment for communities that have been affected by marijuana prohibition.”

For Vice President-elect Harris, her involvement signals a move in a progressive direction especially to some Black people who are still voicing their concerns around her prior prosecutorial record.

“The hope is that she keeps that same energy in the White House as the future president Biden actually is further behind than she is at this point on marijuana reform,” said Adesuyi. “The hope is that she keeps in mind the promises that she made to communities of color while she was championing this issue in the Senate, and is able to use her influence in the White House to move future President Biden along because his position on marijuana is a non-starter in terms of re-scheduling versus de-scheduling.”

Adesuyi says her hope is that a Biden-Harris administration will move towards the wishes and tone of the people.

“The ideal effort behind a Biden-Harris administration if they’re really about what marijuana justice should be, wouldn’t be to just formally end marijuana prohibition, but to make sure they do it through this racial and economic justice lens.”

SEE ALSO:

Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform And Marijuana Win Big As Biden And Trump Fight For Votes

The One Story: Black Women Are Working To Eliminate The Racial Stigma Of Marijuana

White House Cabinet Room Refurbished After 22 Years

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

20 photos Launch gallery

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

Continue reading The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That ‘Looks Like America’

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

UPDATED: 5:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 30 -- Joe Biden is rolling out his cabinet members, following a contentious week where Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, formally gave the green light approving his incoming administration's transition. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first and only Black candidate in his cabinet. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. Thomas-Greenfield joins the following cabinet nominees: Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines; Director of National Intelligence; Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary; and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. There's a multitude of positions yet to be named. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of e1xecutive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet for his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is A Racial And Social Justice Issue  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
New Casino Survey Asks For Feedback As Virginia…
 3 days ago
12.03.20
Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use…
 5 days ago
12.01.20
Photos
Close