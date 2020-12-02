Healthy Ever After: What The National Institute Of Health Is Doing To Combat Health Care Disparities In African American Communities

12.02.20
Conchita Burpee, marketing and community engagement consultant at the Cobb Institute All of Us Research Program, called in today to discuss what the National Institute of Health is doing to combat health care disparities in the African American community. If you missed it, press play up top!

