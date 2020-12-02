CLOSE
Pfizer Vaccine Could Arrive In NC By December 15, 2020!

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE


Govenor Roy Cooper announced that if the Pfizer vaccine is approved by the FDA, NC could receive roughly 85,000 vaccines by December 15, 2020.  The vaccine requires 2 doses given 21 days apart and it will be free regardless if someone has insurance or not.  At the top of the priority list are healthcare workers and the staff at long-term care facilities.  Click here to read the full story.  

