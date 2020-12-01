As the temperture begins to drop around the Queen City, more and more people will need help paying their heating bill. Well, a federally funded program is ready to step in an help on a first come, first serve basis while funds last. LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) helps low income residents pay their heating bills, but you must apply and be eligible. Click the link to get the requirements, download the application and apply.
Need Help Paying Your Heating Bill? Help Is On The Way? was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: