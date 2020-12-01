CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Need Help Paying Your Heating Bill? Help Is On The Way?

Woman Shoveling Snow

Source: Tom Stewart / Getty


As the temperture begins to drop around the Queen City, more and more people will need help paying their heating bill.  Well, a federally funded program is ready to step in an help on a first come, first serve basis while funds last.   LIEAP (Low Income  Energy Assistance Program) helps low income residents pay their heating bills, but you must apply and be eligible.  Click the link to get the requirements, download the application and apply.

Need Help Paying Your Heating Bill? Help Is On The Way?  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Giving Tuesday: Contrary To Popular Belief, Black Folks…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Photos
Close