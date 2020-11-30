CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Giving Tuesday: Contrary To Popular Belief, Black Folks Have Been Philanthropists ‘Since The Beginning Of Time’

On this Giving Tuesday, take some time to reflect on the financial contributions from African Americans that have been consistent and dependable for many generations.

UPDATED: 12:45 p.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2020 —

Original story: Nov. 27, 2018:

African Americans — despite finding themselves at the bottom rung of the nation’s economic ladder — are collectively among the top ranks of financial contributors to charitable causes.

As Giving Tuesday arrives this year, it’s important to remember that having meager resources has not stopped the Black community from being among the most reliable donors, philanthropic experts told NewsOne. The annual observation comes the Tuesday following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday to encourage people to support charitable causes.

“We have been givers since the beginning of time,” Tracey Webb, founder of Washington D.C-based Black Benefactors, told NewsOne during a phone conversation. “From our communities in Africa to the Underground Railroad and the Civil Rights Movement, Black collective giving is something that’s inherent in us.”

See Also: Remember African-American Organizations On #GivingTuesday

Slaves brought their value of community with them to America, author and public speaker Valaida Fullwood explained to NewsOne.

“Ubuntu (a Zulu word) translates to mean ‘I am because you are,’ which speaks to the elements of community and mutuality,” Fullwood, who wrote “Giving Back,” a book that explores African American philanthropy, said. “If one person is suffering, then the entire community suffers.”

A joint W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Rockefeller Philanthropy study released in 2012 revealed that African Americans donate a larger share of their income to charities than any other group in the nation. Black churches have been the main recipients of the roughly $11 billion a year that about two-thirds of African-American households donate.

Black folks give at a high rate even though their family median household income was around $20,000 less than all other families in America, according to the Brookings Institution. The gap between Black and white median income has persisted over the past 50 years.

Still, financial contributions from African Americans have been consistent and dependable for many generations.

“Being historically oppressed intensifies our desire to make a difference when we have the resources,” Fullwood stated. “The sense of mutuality is high—that’s the old saying ‘But for the grace of God go I.’ Your well-being is linked to mine.”

An increasingly popular way to give today, outside of the Black church, fraternities and sororities, is through something called giving circles.

“Giving circles have popped up in recent years in cities like Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago and St. Louis,” said Webb, whose nonprofit organization is centered on its principles. “People come together with mutual interests in giving in a specific area, such as education, and commit to contributing $365, a dollar a day, or thousands.”

Participants in Black Benefactors, which launched in 2007, pool their money and time to support Black charitable organizations.

“Giving circles are a new iteration of what’s been happening in the Black community for centuries,” Fullwood, who’s a giving circle member, said.

Looking beyond Giving Tuesday, both women underscored the importance for the Black community to also know about Black Philanthropy Month, which is in August. This spirit of mutual support, which has its roots in Africa, will be a part of the African American experience for years to come.

“In America, we’ve had to rely on each other in ways that other racial and ethnic groups have not,” Fullwood noted.

SEE ALSO:

A Timeline Of Giving: Black Philanthropists’ Long History Of Donations In Education

Michelle Obama Donates $500,000 To Support Global Education For Girls

MEXICO-HONDURAS-US-MIGRATION

Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

21 photos Launch gallery

Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

Continue reading Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

The highly politicized so-called "caravan" of Central Americans who the president has used to try to strike fear in the heart of citizens finally reached the U.S. border on Sunday. And, as anticipated, a hostile greeting was awaiting them in the form of aggressive border patrol agents who fired off tear gas at migrants who were being denied their legal right to seek asylum in the United States. https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1066866674689851392 In many instances, the targets of the tear gas were women and children, who were trying to cross into the U.S. from the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. News correspondent James Frederick told NPR on Sunday that "lots of families, lots of kids who, although they weren't close there, have been feeling the effects of tear gas." https://twitter.com/j_pedneault/status/1066807910724972545 One image from the border going viral was captured by a Reuters photographer and showed a woman at the border, presumably a mother, clutching to two small children, one barefoot, while running away from a smoking tear gas canister nearby. The horrifying scene seemed to especially resonate with Black leaders in particular, who took to social media to express their disapproval and outrage over how America has decided to treat women and children guilty of nothing more than attempting to seek refuge in a country that pretends to pride itself on being welcoming to all. https://twitter.com/AndrewGillum/status/1066862009021550593 https://twitter.com/AyannaPressley/status/1066861809003622400 https://twitter.com/CornellWBrooks/status/1066872330855636992 The violent confrontation at the border came nearly a week after a federal judge shut down the president's illegal attempt to change immigration laws that allow people seeking refuge from violence abroad to apply for asylum in the U.S. “The rule barring asylum for immigrants who enter the country outside a port of entry irreconcilably conflicts with the INA and the expressed intent of Congress," U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar wrote Monday in his decision to block Trump's attempt to limit the ability of immigrants to request asylum. "Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden.” After getting shut down, Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to put the onus on Mexico to stop asylum seekers from entering the U.S. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1066685057648214018 The messy episode took place about two months before a "Blue wave" of newly elected, progressive Democrats were scheduled to be inaugurated, bringing with them a very pro-immigration agenda that could flex the House's newfound power on the left. In a possible indication of just that, New York Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Sunday evening, "Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime." https://twitter.com/Ocasio2018/status/1066842211084627968 Below, we've compiled a handful of photos from the border in Tijuana to underscore the humanitarian crisis that U.S. immigration policy has fostered. SEE ALSO: What Tighter Border Enforcement Means For Black Immigrants The U.S. Immigration Border Policy Is Literally Killing People

Giving Tuesday: Contrary To Popular Belief, Black Folks Have Been Philanthropists ‘Since The Beginning Of Time’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Giving Tuesday: Contrary To Popular Belief, Black Folks…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Photos
Close