You may know China McClain from “Black Lightning”, the “Descendants” film series, or way back to “Daddy’s Little Girls” but it appears she may be on a new path.
After news broke that “Black Lightning” would be ending after four seasons, McClain took to Instagram to discuss the show’s end and reveal that God is “moving” her. She explained tearfully, “I am doing God’s work now. And that is all I’m doing. I don’t know why I was wasting time before.”
Adding, “He’s [God] moving me and when he calls I am going to follow. I don’t care where he leads me.”
Check out powerful testimony below:
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
Celebrities Who've Made Christianity "Cool" Again
Celebrities Who've Made Christianity "Cool" Again
1. Kirk Franklin1 of 11
2. Erica Campbell2 of 11
3. Rev. Run3 of 11
4. Ginuwine4 of 11
5. Meagan Good and Devon Franklin5 of 11
6. Holly Holm6 of 11
7. Dee 17 of 11
8. Manny Pacquaio8 of 11
9. LL Cool J9 of 11
10. Ciara and Russell Wilson10 of 11
11. Stephen and Ayesha Curry11 of 11
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM
Sign up for our newsletter:
HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM
China McClain: ‘I Am Doing God’s Work Now’ [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com