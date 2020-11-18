The Group Fire Debuts New Song, “More Than Friends” [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
11.18.20
The Group Fire called in to the Get Up Church today to talk about their new song, “More Than Friends” and a social media contest they are having. They’re looking for fire dancers! If you missed the interview, press play up top!

