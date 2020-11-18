Mr. Griffin: “Change Is Uncomfortable, But Change Is Needed” [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.18.20
Dismiss


In today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF encouraged listeners to embrace change. “Change is uncomfortable,” he said. “But it’s needed.” Listen to the full segment up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS…

Mr. Griffin: Remember God’s Promises [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: Trust The Holy Spirit [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: “Change Is Uncomfortable, But Change Is Needed” [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother…
 1 week ago
11.09.20
Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform And Marijuana Win…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.20
Photos
Close