If you have been in the Charlotte area for a few years, you have seen the housing market explode. However, it has left low income residents displaced. Even with the help of housing vouchers, landlords have refused to accept them. However, a multi-million dollar donation is giving the local low-income housing market a boost. Click here to read the full story.

