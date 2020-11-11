Phase 3 of reopening North Carolina was set to expire Friday, but recent surges in coronavirus cases has put a pause on that move. Gov. Roy Cooper has decreased gathering limits from 25 to 10 people. Outdoor gathering limits will remain at 50 people, bars and movie theaters will remain open and all businesses will be subject to capacity limits. Click here to read the full story.
Surge In Coronavirus Cases Causes NC To “Pause” in Phase 3 Of Reopening! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
