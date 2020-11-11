CLOSE
TONIGHT: Brian Courtney Wilson Virtual VIP Experience

Big Med is back with another exclusive Facebook Live conversation!

This time he joins gospel star Brian Courtney Wilson to discuss Wilson’s new music, life during pandemic and more. Plus, we’ll be showcasing a performance of his single “Still.”

Set your reminders below!

 

