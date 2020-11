Join Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am for the Praise Virtual Revival Week Nov 8th-13th on PraiseDC.com and MySpiritDC.com! Praise Virtual Revival Featuring Dr. Charlene Monk, Special Musical Guests Keyondra Lockett & Brian Courtney Wilson.

FULL LINEUP

Sunday November 8th – Rev. Sylvia Sumter, Unity Church of Washington DC, special musical guests: Evvie McKinney & Kelontae Gavin

Monday, November 9th, Pastor Burton Sherbert, Kingdom Tabernacle of Refuge Ministries, special musical guests: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Darius Paulk

Tuesday, November, 10th, Dr. Charlene Monk, New Horizon Christian Faith Church, special musical guest: Brian Courtney Wilson

Wednesday, November 11th, Bishop Herbert Jackson, Life-Changing Church, special musical guests: Judah Band, Jonathan Traylor

Thursday, November 12th, Pastor Sylvia Peoples, The Lord’s Church of Transformation, special musical guests: Ricky Dillard with Jabari Johnson

Friday, November 13th, Dr. Maurice Watson, Metropolitan Baptist Church, special musical guests: Deitrick Haddon and Johnathan Nelson

Praise Virtual Revival Featuring Dr. Charlene Monk, Special Musical Guests Keyondra Lockett & Brian Courtney Wilson was originally published on praisedc.com

