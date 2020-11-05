This Friday, November 6th join C. W. Williams Community Health Center at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church from 2 PM until 5 PM for the “Charlotte Covid-19 Testing Site & Free Food Giveaway.” Get tested for Covid-19 and afterwards get a free 10 – 12 pound box of fresh food while supplies last.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

3400 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28216

2 PM – 5PM

Charlotte Covid-19 Testing Site & Free Food Giveaway! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

