‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To Ice Cube Still Defending Trump’s Platinum Plan

Ice Cube is still quite deep in his feelings over all of the backlash he’s received for aligning himself with Donald Trump‘s campaign to be re-elected. At least, that’s the image he projected Thursday morning when he suggested in a tweet that Black people should be thanking him — not vilifying him — for allegedly getting Trump to vow to inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the Black community.

The tweet prompted Roland Martin, the no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is journalist, to be the latest voice of truth. He was also armed with receipts galore while explaining to Ice Cube in no uncertain terms why Trump has effectively “played” the rapper into believing in the president’s so-called Platinum Plan can be effective, let alone instituted.

Adding to the irony, Cube posted the tweet just as polling suggested Joe Biden was on the verge of winning the presidential election, which would render any of Trump’s plans even more useless than they already are.

Martin hosted Cube last month on the journalist’s digital news show, “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” during which the two sparred over the merits of Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black people, which the rapper said includes portions of his own Contract With Black America. One of those portions is the 2-page Platinum Plan‘s promise to “increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion.”

While that not only sounds amazing but also necessary, there was no accompanying information about how Trump’s administration would turn that theoretical “plan” into reality, something that didn’t escape Martin’s sharp eye. He reminded Ice Cube on Thursday that purported promise was “a lie” that lacked “specifics.”

He added: “Bruh, you got played.”

That led to a 10-tweet Twitter thread replete with receipts that revealed the reporting Martin has done on the topic, including claiming he spoke “to numerous Black Republicans who currently work with the administration and THEY said the $500 billion ‘commitment’ is a joke.”

Martin then reminded Cube that he never even talked directly to Trump and questioned how he can be so sure of the president having any righteous intentions for Black people in the first pace. “Bruh, you talked to Jared Kushner,” Martin tweeted, referencing Trump’s son-in-law who just last week suggested that “complaining” Black people don’t “want to be successful.”

Martin wasn’t done schooling Cube, though.

He said he also knew the Platinum Plan was “fraudulent” because “the Trump administration made NO effort to do ANY Black media to discuss the plan.”

Martin continued: “you at least gotta give Black folks enough credit to know that we know when we are getting played. All Jared and Trump wanted was to be able to say you co-signed the plan. They got exactly what they wanted. What did we get? A one sheet plan of nothing.”

Martin told Cube pretty much the same thing last month.

This 500 billion,” Martin told Cube during their interview Oct. 15. “That’s not going to Black people.”

Martin said compared to Biden’s more thorough plan for Black America, there was no comparison at all.

Cube seems pretty resolute in his stance and has maintained that he did not endorse Trump. But working with the president’s campaign has been tantamount to an endorsement in the eyes of critics who see the rapper as being complicit in Trump’s anti-Black rhetoric regardless of what the president’s Platinum Plan says.

Trevor Baldwin addressed that phenomenon for NewsOne last week.

“I would normally breakdown the deep-seated psychology of patriarchal white male envy and validation but now is not the time for fancy erudite language,” Baldwin wrote in an op-ed. “This is a time for confrontational dialogue. This is Sam Jackson monologue time, mama saying what you ‘better not’ do while gritting her teeth time. This is ‘I wish you would’ say you voting for that [insert profanity here] time.”

UPDATED: 1:45 p.m. ET, Nov. 4 -- Underscoring the president's refusal to accept defeat even in the face of a looming loss, Donald Trump's campaign said it will demand a recount in a key battleground state whose election was projected as having been won by Joe Biden. The move from the president's campaign set up the prospects of an uncertain future for the ballots in a scenario that -- especially depending on the outcome -- could be perceived as a form of voter suppression. Wisconsin will automatically recount the ballots if the winner survives by less than 0.25 percent. Candidates seeking recounts in elections with a higher margin but still less than one percent will have to pay for the recount, which carries a price tag of $3 million. It was unclear if there would be an official recount since votes were still in the process of being counted as of early Wednesday afternoon with Biden clinging to a lead of less than one percentage point but more than 0.25 percent. https://twitter.com/USPoliticsPoll/status/1324058499316359171?s=20 Trump's campaign on Wednesday also filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop votes from being counted in the election there. Michigan's race had not been called as of Wednesday afternoon. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1324064114252128258?s=20 The latest development came hours after Trump falsely declared himself the election's winner during an early-morning press conference following a statement from Biden calling for "patience" as vote-counting continues. https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1323864333030432769?s=20 In contrast, Trump tried to sow the seeds of doubt in voters' collective psyche to convince them without proof that he was being cheated in an election rigged by Democrats. https://twitter.com/BBCWorld/status/1323892402822746117?s=20 And while there is a debate to be had about why the contest is so tight -- when Trump has in both theory and practice demonstrated he's unfit for the job -- it was impossible to discount the role that voter suppression was playing in this election. The term "count every vote" began trending on Twitter as anticipation built to learn the election's unadulterated results. https://twitter.com/RepJeffries/status/1323869785235607553?s=20 To be sure, there have not been any verified cases of voter suppression. However, Trump, falsely claimed cases of voter fraud and threatened to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court -- the same Supreme Court to which he successfully nominated three justices -- to have it order the stoppage of votes being counted. https://twitter.com/eugenegu/status/1324051282680639489?s=20 The president's spiel was tantamount to him asking for federally sanctioned voter suppression, something that earned a scathing rebuke from Sherrilyn Ifill, the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. “This evening, as attention understandably focuses on the eventual outcome of the election, we must recognize that this election reinforces a critical truth: the American election system is broken," Ifill said in part of a statement emailed late Tuesday night. "The noble and extraordinary commitment of Black voters to participate in democratic elections is consistently mocked by a regime of voter suppression that should shame this nation." Ifill very well could have been referring to instances like the North Carolina man who police arrested after he showed up to a polling place in Charlotte while armed and wearing paramilitary gear. The unidentified man was reportedly accused of voter intimidation, something that can and many times does lead to voter suppression. https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1323714072014168069?s=20 She also could have been talking about the misleading political robocalls that voters in certain parts of the county have said marred much of the run-up to Election Day. The robocalls reportedly continued Tuesday in Flint, Michigan, a predominately Black city where citizens were given false information about how and when to cast their ballots, according to Michigan's attorney general. https://twitter.com/dananessel/status/1323651527723147265?s=20 The fact that Black voters seemed to be disproportionately targeted by these apparent voter suppression efforts was not lost on Ifill. “Indeed, today we once again witnessed how this country’s election system disenfranchises and burdens its citizens, especially voters of color," she continued. "Across the country, numerous voters waited in line for hours to cast their ballots, increasing their COVID-19 exposure risk as they endured this wait alongside their fellow Americans. Others had to navigate misleading signage, polling location changes, and vehicle parking problems as they sought to vote." To be sure, the reports of voter suppression were far from one-sided. Multiple claims were being levied against Democrats, especially in Pennsylvania. The reports were purportedly substantiated by video evidence like these below instances in and near Philadelphia. https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1323649769135316994?s=20 https://twitter.com/RaheemKassam/status/1323619425996722181?s=20 https://twitter.com/mikeroman/status/1323629214839513090?s=20 But nothing came from those reports, suggesting that nothing was done wrong. What is wrong, Ifill said, was how polling places could have had inoperable voting machines for a highly anticipated election that officials should have been prepared for. Instead, voters ran into issues like the ones seen in Georgia and Texas, where they physically could not cast ballots. According to Hank Gibson, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Texas' First Congressional District, "not a single vote has been cast in the two hours the polls have been open" in his district of Upshur County "because NONE of their voting machines are working." https://twitter.com/Hank4Texas/status/1323640788794966023?s=20 The same thing happened at one polling place in Ohio experiencing complete outages for "all" of its voting machines. A local journalist tweeted a photo from the First Baptist Church precinct in Bellbrook, a suburb of Dayton. https://twitter.com/Randi247Now/status/1323628147909234690?s=20 More than 64 miles away, "the Franklin County Board of Elections was not able to upload all early in-person voting data into their electronic check-in system," according to a tweet from the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. "Because of this, they are shifting to paper pollbooks to check-in voters today." https://twitter.com/SecLaRoseComms/status/1323597947926417409?s=20   A similar situation was playing out in an entire county in Georgia. Ohio, like Georgia, is widely regarded as an important swing state that is expected to help determine the election's results. Local news outlet CBS 46 reported Tuesday morning that "all voting machines are down" in Spalding County in the metro Atlanta area. https://twitter.com/cbs46/status/1323616434816245761?s=20 Georgia is a state that has traditionally been won by Republican candidates. It is also led by Gov. Brian Kemp, the former Georgia secretary of state who allegedly rigged his own election in 2018. In Philadelphia, Marc Lamont Hill described his voting experience as a scene of utter confusion. https://twitter.com/marclamonthill/status/1323599738151837696?s=20   Some polling places in New York City were reported as not opening on time as lines that began forming as early as 3 a.m. continued to get longer. https://twitter.com/AmandaPresto/status/1323605022802878468?s=20 Similar situations were reportedly also unfolding across the country. https://twitter.com/angelaganote/status/1323593904642469888?s=20 Election Day got underway just a few short hours after Harris County -- home to Houston, the state's largest city with sizeable Black and Latino populations that reports say are united against Trump at the poll -- announced late Monday the closure of nine places where voters could drive-thru and cast their ballots, leaving just one single location to do so. https://twitter.com/zoennah/status/1323613045818535936?s=20   The Texas Tribune reported that "Nearly 127,000" voters cast their ballots in the early voting period using the drive-thrus, a relatively modest number considering Harris County's population of more than 4.7 million. But the point was clear -- someone wasn't playing fair during what has been widely described as the most consequential presidential election in modern history. It was in that context that Ifill concluded her statement Tuesday night by applauding voters for participating in the democratic process in the face of resistance. "These reports are deeply alarming. They follow closely on the heels of repeated voter suppression tactics related to mail-in and curbside voting, and reports of intimidation of those casting early voting ballots in several states," Ifill said. "Voting in an election should not be difficult. While it is unacceptable that voters had to endure these challenges, we commend their fortitude in navigating them and ensuring that their voices were heard.” Scroll down to see more examples of voter suppression reports on Election Day 2020.

 

