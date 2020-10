If you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, a fever, loss of smell and/or taste, or have been around someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, go get tested today! Visit an Atrium Health testing site today!

Thursday, October 29, 2020 –

Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte

7025 The Plaza

Charlotte, NC 28215

8 AM – 2:30 PM

Atrium Health’s Thursday Testing Site! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

