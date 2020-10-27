Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween

COVID-19 has reconstructed most of our Halloween traditions. Many would think it’s best to stay home.

Why not stay at home? No, it’s not sitting in the movie theater with a bucket of popcorn or hanging out trick-or-treating trying to go for the houses that give the good candy, but let’s just call it a family night with these thriller movies.

SINISTER this 2012 thriller stars Ethan Hawke as a true-crime writer that moves his family into the house of a slaughtered family that he is investigating for his new book. Available for rent or own on VUDU.

SINISTER 2 the evil spirit continues in the sequel, but this is the investigation continuing. Available on Netflix

US: Jordan Peele took us on a haunting experience, keeps you on your toes. Available on HBO Max

ALONE: Just came out Directed by Johnny Martin with Tyler Posey, Summer Spiro, Donald Sutherland, Robert Ri’chard. Available on YouTube for $5.99.

SCREAM This 1996 Wes Craven classic gets everyone in the spooky mood. You can honestly make it a movie night on all 5 SCREAM movies, oops meant 4. SCREAM 5 has been set to be released on January 14, 2022. BONUS: 3 seasons of SCREAM are available on Netflix

GET OUT: Jordan Peele gave us this introduction to the spooky way of thinking. Some thought it was a comedy, but it’s almost too scary and close to reality. Available on VUDU, Prime & Fandango

READY OR NOT: Puts your eye on the prize, stay alive, and always be careful before you say “I do.”Available on VUDU, Prime & Fandango

No matter what movies you decide to cozy up with the family, just enjoy yourself and create a memory. Head to Disney Plus for the kids.

