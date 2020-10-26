New Music Alert! William McDowell Releases New Single, “Finished Work”

Get Up Erica
| 10.26.20
William McDowell called in to Get Up Mornings today to debut his new song about how faith works. It’s called “Finished Work.” Take a listen up top!

