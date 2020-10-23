Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Jekayln Carr to discuss her new album Changing Your Story, how she and her boyfriend met and much more, also taking questions from fans. If you missed it, press play up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS…

Jekalyn Carr Confirms Relationship With NFL Player Jawaan M. Taylor [PHOTO]

Jekalyn Carr and Her Boyfriend Jawaan Taylor Share How They Met [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Exclusive: Jekalyn Carr Describes All The Ways God Is ‘Changing Her Story’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com