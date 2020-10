Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer February of 2014. With the support of her family and church, she has been able to beat cancer and be a true inspiration to many woman all over the world. Check out Latonya’s story below.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

The Latest Gospel News and Inspiration: Follow @praise1025

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire You [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Also On Praise 100.9: