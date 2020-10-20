CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

You’re Invited: Virtual Meet & Greet Experience With Jekalyn Carr

Jekalyn Carr will be joining Erica Campbell and Griff Thursday, October 22 at 7:30PM EST on Facebook Live and you’re invited! After the interview, you’ll get a look at Jekalyn Carr’s new music video and she’ll be answering fan questions. Don’t miss it!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

National Museum of African American Music - NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors - Show

Gracefully Growing Up: How Jekalyn Carr Has Inspired Others Through Her Faith [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Gracefully Growing Up: How Jekalyn Carr Has Inspired Others Through Her Faith [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gracefully Growing Up: How Jekalyn Carr Has Inspired Others Through Her Faith [PHOTOS]

Gracefully Growing Up: How Jekalyn Carr Has Inspired Others Through Her Faith [PHOTOS]

Jekalyn Carr not only captures our hearts with her music, but she also is growing up to be a beautiful woman! This month, she released two new songs called "Changing Your Story" and "Power of Love. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and social injustice shakes up America, Carr’s new songs provide perspective on love and pushing through. She also recently announced that she’d be releasing a 5-week “Principles To Winning In Life” e-course. “This is a very strong and pivotal opportunity that I have to give you powerful information and principles to make sure that your life is lining up with God’s word concerning you,” she says about the course. See photos of Jekalyn Carr throughout the years and catch her performing alongside Hezekiah Walker, Lecrae and Charles Jenkins for “A Night of Inspiration” on July 2, 2020. The exclusive virtual event includes a concert, after party and a VIP Experience. For e-tickets, visit urban1events.com.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

You’re Invited: Virtual Meet & Greet Experience With Jekalyn Carr  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close