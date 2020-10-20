Jekalyn Carr Confirms Relationship With NFL Player Jawaan M. Taylor [PHOTO]

Jekalyn Carr is growing up right before our eyes! This week, it was confirmed that she is indeed dating offensive tackle NFL player Jawaan M. Taylor, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars (#75).

The two confirmed the news on Instagram where they shared and reposted photos of each other.

“God is faithful to give us everything we need,” she wrote in her Insta Stories, calling her boyfriend more than just an NFL player, but a church boy too. She said we’ll hear his testimony soon.

We look forward to hearing their love story and send our congrats!

