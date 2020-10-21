CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for CeCe Winans’ daughter, Ashley Rose Philips. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy! 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“My baby is having a baby,” CeCe Winans wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful.” 

 

See video and photos from the newest member of the Winans’ family’s gender reveal below! 

 

View this post on Instagram

Baby Phillips!

A post shared by Ashley Rose Phillips (@ashrphil) on

 

View this post on Instagram

My forever friend @amygrantofficial

A post shared by CeCe Winans (@cecewinans) on

Source: GospelGoodies.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close