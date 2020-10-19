Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Grammy nominated artist Travis Greene stopped by the Get Up Church and debuted his new song, “Good and Loved,” from his upcoming album.

Listen: Travis Greene Debuts New Song "Good And Love" [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

