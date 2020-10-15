The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters Ahead Of The Election

With younger voters expected to account for a major portion of the electorate this year, NewsOne’s The Black Ballot invited panelists from that demographic to sit down and discuss some of the more pressing issues facing them that could influence the way they vote.

Mikelina Belaineh, a lawyer and community regeneration advocate, and Rachel Howell, the president of Howard University’s Student Association, joined moderator Bruce C.T. Wright, the managing editor of NewsOne.com, to break down what’s most important to them heading into one of the most anticipated elections in modern history. Michael Deegan-McCree, the partnerships coordinator at The Bail Project, was also scheduled to join the panel but was unfortunately unable to attend.

Nevertheless, Belaineh and Howell provided a lively discussion on everything from voter suppression, healthcare, racial justice and, of course, the coronavirus. But for Belaineh, who’s representing Millennials, the most important issue heading into the election is mass incarceration.

“I will always stand by my belief that mass incarceration is the civil rights issue of our time because the criminal legal system actually sits as the source and at the crux of pretty much every other system of oppression,” Belaineh said before continuing later. “Until we figure out how to undo this racial caste system that has so many of our community members, family members in a second-class status where they can be legally discriminated against … as long as that I still up and functioning – every other policy just doesn’t get at the root cause of what’s keeping Black and brown people from getting free.”

Howell, who is a Gen Z’er, spoke on behalf of her fellow college students across the country. She stressed how important a tool social media has become for her generation and the crucial role it’s been playing during this election season.

“It’s just very important for candidates to meet people where they are, and the way you reach out to our generation is through social media,” she said. “Social media just really provides us with that platform to reach out to people and have immediate access to them also that we can continue to advocate for them.”

Howell pointed to Sen. Kamala Harris‘ campaign organizing an effort to have HBCU students react in real-time to her debate against Vice President Mike Pence as a prime example of the type of social media outreach she would like to see more of from candidates.

“That was just very engaging,” Howell said. “A lot of students were tuned into that because conversations like these are important.”

She added: “I think social media is the perfect way to do that.”

Watch the full panel discussion below.

Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate 25 photos Launch gallery Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate 1. Mike Pence With A Fly On His Head Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. Kamala Harris Smiling at the Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Mike Pence at the Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. Kamala Harris Debating Mike Pence Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. Kamala Harris Debating Mike Pence Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. US-VOTE-DEBATE Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. US-VOTE-DEBATE Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. US-VOTE-DEBATE Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. US-VOTE-DEBATE Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate [caption id="attachment_4027963" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] Mike Pence And Kamala Harris take part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Kamala started the debate pressing Mike Pence on the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus. Pence looked as if he was nursing an eye injury and dodged every one on the debate stage, except a little fly who decided take a rest on his head for a few minutes. Even though the debate was way more civil exchange compared the first Presidential debate, Mike Pence took a page out of the Trump strategy of debating and constantly interrupted, Kamala, as well as the Moderator. The constant interruptions even led Kamala to look over at Pence and say "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking," which many working women saw as a relatable moment. The gender dynamic played a huge role in how this debate was perceived. Pence being the only man on the debate stage sometimes came across mean and disrespectful to both women, but that didn't stop Kamala from letting Pence know she's not to be messed with. Kamala was also the first black woman to participate in a Vice Presidential debate, which will put her in the history books forever. "I will not sit here and be lectured by the vice president on what it means to enforce the laws of our country. I'm the only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted everything from child sexual assault to homicide." - Kamala Harris Pence did everything he could do during the debate to sure up his base. His bossy tone likely turned off moderate conservatives, but played well with the always Trumpsters. Even though Pence's style was a far contrast from Donald Trump, his audience enjoyed his debate style and could leave many republicans asking, "Why can't Trump debate like that?" Overall both Mike Pence And Kamala Harris kept their cools and represented their respective corners admirably. Most polls have gave the Debate victory to Kamala and second place to the fly that landed on Pence's head, but republicans will feel differently about the results. This is will be the only Vice Presidential debate of this election cycle and it's not likely to change many minds on election day. It does however give a glimpse into who could end up running the country if something were to happen to the President of the United States, whoever that may be come 2021. Check out all the photos from the debate.

The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters Ahead Of The Election was originally published on newsone.com