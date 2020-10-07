Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

We welcomed William Murphy back to the Get Up Church today. You can catch him performing on the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour coming up this Sunday night! Listen up top for details!

DON’T MISS…

William Murphy Debuts New Song, “Same Grace” [EXCLUSIVE]

Bishop William Murphy: “You Are The Best Investment God Has Ever Made” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

William Murphy Shares Glimpse Inside The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: