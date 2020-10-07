William Murphy Shares Glimpse Inside The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

| 10.07.20
We welcomed William Murphy back to the Get Up Church today. You can catch him performing on the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour coming up this Sunday night! Listen up top for details!

William Murphy Debuts New Song, “Same Grace” [EXCLUSIVE]

Bishop William Murphy: “You Are The Best Investment God Has Ever Made” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

