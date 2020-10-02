Keyondra Lockett Discusses How A Struggle With Her Voice Inspired Her New Song “Trouble Won’t Last” [EXCLUSIVE]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Keyondra Lockett called in today to talk about her new song, “Trouble Don’t Last,” which came about after a struggle she had with her voice. She didn’t know at the time how fitting it would be for the current state of the nation. Listen up top!

