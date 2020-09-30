Natalie Grant stopped by the Willie Moore Jr. Show!
She discussed why she decided to support Black Lives Matter and why she lost supporters because of it. She also discussed her new album “No Stranger”.
Check it out above.
Natalie Grant Discusses The Fallout From Publicly Supporting BLM, Her New Music [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
