CLOSE
Homepage Lead
HomeHomepage Lead

Natalie Grant Discusses The Fallout From Publicly Supporting BLM, Her New Music [VIDEO]

Natalie Grant stopped by the Willie Moore Jr. Show!

She discussed why she decided to support Black Lives Matter and why she lost supporters because of it.  She also discussed her new album “No Stranger”.

Check it out above.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!  

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM

Sign up for our newsletter:

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

Natalie Grant Discusses The Fallout From Publicly Supporting BLM, Her New Music [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Transcript To Be Released…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Targeted Once Black Voters…
 3 days ago
09.28.20
Photos
Close