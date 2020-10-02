Local Girl Scouts Troop Adjust New Reality

Like any corporation, restaurant or small business the Girl Scouts of America have had to adjust their strategy to meet the challenges of the Coronovirus pandemic. Whether it’s the national organization or the local Hornets Nest Council Troop, the Girl Scouts are leading. And if you’d like an example of leadership – especially on how to keep a team driven and focused, the local hornets nest of the Girl Scouts is your example. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Angela Woods, CEO of the Local Hornets Nest Council of the Girls Scouts of America.
