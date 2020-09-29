Fresh off the release of his Restoration album, Lecrae dropped a new video for one of its tracks called “Wheels Up” featuring Marc. E. Bassy.

RELATED: Lecrae Clears Up His Reaction To Pastor Calling Slavery A “White Blessing” [EXCLUSIVE]

In his new song about losing control, Lecrae describes what it’s like letting go, trusting God and landing on his feet following trial. Marc E. Bassy lends his vocals for the hook that solidifies the triumph of taking flight according to God’s plan.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS…

Lecrae and John Legend Team Up For New Song Called “Drown” [VIDEO]

7 Christian Hiphop Songs By Lecrae To Praise God To

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch: Lecrae And Marc E. Bassy Team Up For “Wheels Up” Music Video was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: