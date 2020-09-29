CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Jekalyn Carr Releases Live Music Video For "Jehovah Jireh"

Anybody else get chills whenever Jekalyn Carr opens her mouth to speak or sing? She is anointed, no question. If songs like “Greater Is Coming,” “I See Miracles,” “You Will Win” or “You’re Bigger” weren’t telling enough, her new song “Jehovah Jireh” might move you. 

Take a listen to the new song from her latest album, Changing Your Story, which was recorded live last year at Atlanta’s Praise 102.5’s annual “Praise In The Park.” 

Jekalyn Carr not only captures our hearts with her music, but she also is growing up to be a beautiful woman! This month, she released two new songs called "Changing Your Story" and "Power of Love. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and social injustice shakes up America, Carr’s new songs provide perspective on love and pushing through. She also recently announced that she’d be releasing a 5-week “Principles To Winning In Life” e-course. “This is a very strong and pivotal opportunity that I have to give you powerful information and principles to make sure that your life is lining up with God’s word concerning you,” she says about the course. See photos of Jekalyn Carr throughout the years and catch her performing alongside Hezekiah Walker, Lecrae and Charles Jenkins for “A Night of Inspiration” on July 2, 2020. The exclusive virtual event includes a concert, after party and a VIP Experience. For e-tickets, visit urban1events.com.

Jekalyn Carr Releases Live Music Video For “Jehovah Jireh”  was originally published on getuperica.com

