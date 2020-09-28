GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids Who Talk Smack [VIDEO]

| 09.28.20
GRIFF’s daughter roots for different football team than him and talks smacks about his Raiders! But, she gets it from her daddy! Listen to GRIFF’s funny prayer about it up top!

