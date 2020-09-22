CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Vivica A. Fox Clears Up That She Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19

Vivica A. Fox shared with her Instagram that she’s COVID-19 negative.

Just this past weekend, Fox missed the 72nd Emmy Award Show telecast due to testing positive for coronavirus from what she says was a self-administered test.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“On Friday I took a self-administered COVID-19 test following strict safety guidelines prior to the big event,” Fox said in a statement to Deadline. “As many of you are aware, those results came back positive. Two days ago I took another COVID-19 test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I am thrilled to announce that my results came back negative! I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support.”

SEE ALSO:

Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Emmy Telecast

CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died From COVID19 Are Black, Hispanic, or Native American

Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 [PHOTOS]

Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 [PHOTOS]

Vivica Fox has been on a fashion slayage that’s unreal! The 52-year-old actress is giving the younger generation a run for their money with these flawless looks. Having her own hair line, the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, keeps her tresses looking fresh. Get into her style and hair game!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Vivica A. Fox Clears Up That She Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Racist Bigot’ Trump Supporter Who Killed BLM Protester…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…
 4 days ago
09.21.20
Photos
Close