Vivica A. Fox shared with her Instagram that she’s COVID-19 negative.

Just this past weekend, Fox missed the 72nd Emmy Award Show telecast due to testing positive for coronavirus from what she says was a self-administered test.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“On Friday I took a self-administered COVID-19 test following strict safety guidelines prior to the big event,” Fox said in a statement to Deadline. “As many of you are aware, those results came back positive. Two days ago I took another COVID-19 test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I am thrilled to announce that my results came back negative! I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support.”

SEE ALSO:

Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Emmy Telecast

CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died From COVID19 Are Black, Hispanic, or Native American

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Vivica A. Fox Clears Up That She Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19 was originally published on getuperica.com