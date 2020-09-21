All The Black History Made At The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

History was made at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 20). For starters, acting legends such as Regina King continued to dominate the lead actress in a limited series or movie category but relative newcomers such as Zendaya earned their first trophies. The seven Emmy wins by Black actors in the drama, comedy and limited series fields topped the previous high of six, set in 2018.

King and Uzo Aduba celebrated the life of Breonna Taylor, the EMT who died at the hands of police in Lousiville, Kentucky this past March.

“I love being a Black woman, I loved being a Black girl,” King told reporters following her win for Watchmen. “I love being American, and it’s important that people see all of those things together, and when you have the platform celebrate that and remind those that tend to look past Black girls, Black women. When I saw my sister Uzo had on this same shirt it just was a confirmation that this was right.”

Here’s a rundown of all the history we got to witness.

ZENDAYA: The 24-year-old Zendaya became the youngest actress to ever win in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series category for her role as Rue on HBO’s Euphoria and she’s the second Black actress to win the prize following Viola Davis‘s win for How To Get Away With Murder in 2015.

REGINA KING: King tied a record on Sunday night as she won her fourth Emmy for lead actress in a limited series or movie. In terms of Black actors, she shares the mark with Alfre Woodard and her win for Watchmen is her fourth win in the category since 2015.

UZO ADUBA: The actress who broke out on Orange Is The New Black won her third Emmy for playing Shirley Chisholm in FX’s Mrs. America.

RON CEPHAS JONES and JASMINE CEPHAS JONES: The father/daughter duo both took home Emmys over the weekend, Ron for his guest role on This Is Us and Jasmine for the Quibi series #FreeRayshawn. They’re the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year.

LAURENCE FISHBURNE: Fishburne also took home an Emmy for #FreeRayshawn.

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II: Mateen II became a first-time Emmy winner Sunday night for his portrayal as Dr. Manhattan in the HBO series Watchmen.

EDDIE MURPHY and MAYA RUDOLPH: Both Murphy and Rudolph won their first Emmys over the weekend in guest acting roles for the same episode of Saturday Night Live.

RUPAUL: The longtime host of RuPaul’s Drag Race took home another Emmy for Best Competition Program, his fifth win.

Congrats to all the winners!

RELATED: Hot Spot: Black People Set The Record For Emmy Nominations! [WATCH]

All The Black History Made At The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Praise 100.9: