Faith Walking: Recognize The Enemy’s Tactics [VIDEO]

The devil tries to throw us off, but the strategies aren’t new. In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to recognize enemy’s tactics and push through. Speak life over yourself, your home, your family, your finances, your job and all other circumstances. Trouble won’t last always because God’s Word will always stand strong and victory is already yours!

